Stony Brook forward Oksana Gouchie-Provencher scored 12 points in the third frame as the Seawolves took control of a back-and-forth affair with a 28-point quarter on their way to a 67-61 win Saturday afternoon from Patrick Gym. Saturday was Vermont's annual Rally Against Cancer game presented by Inspired Closets. A season-high 961 fans were in attendance. With the win Stony Brook improved to 4-3 in conference play while the Catamounts fell to 4-4.

Courtesy: UVM Athletics