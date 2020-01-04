UVM Women Hold Off Providence

The UVM women's hockey team held off a late charge from Providence to claim a 4-3 win at Gutterson Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Cats get back to .500 on the year at 8-8-5, and claim two crucial points in the Hockey East Standings.

Vermont would jump out to a 3-0 lead in the second on goals by Theresa Schafzahl, Maude Poulin-Labelle, and Kristina Shanahan. After the Friars got one back, Schafzahl netted another before Vermont. Providence got a pair back to generate some nervy final moments, but UVM was able to hold on for the victory.

With the win, Vermont leap-frogged Providence fore sixth place in the Hockey East standings, though the Friars do have two games in hand. Vermont needs to finish in the top eight to qualify for the conference tournament, and they would need to pass two more teams to earn home-ice in the quarterfinals.

UVM and Providence will play the second game of their weekend set on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Gut.