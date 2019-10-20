UVM Women's Soccer Falls to Stony Brook

The UVM women's soccer team suffered a potentially back-breaking 2-0 loss to Stony Brook Sunday afternoon at Virtue Field.

The Seawolves tallied once in each half while the Catamounts again struggled to find the back of the net. The loss dropped UVM to 3-8-3 overall, and more importantly 1-4-2 in America East play. With just 5 points in the conference standings, Vermont will need a Halloween night win over Albany plus back-to-back losses by Binghamton against UMass-Lowell and UMBC if they hope to reach the conference tournament.