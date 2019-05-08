UVM adds big man to the roster

The UVM Men's basketball team has landed 6'11", 247 pound grad transfer, Daniel Giddens from Alabama.

Giddens has one season of eligibility remaining and would be able to play immediately as a graduate transfer.

Giddens appeared in just 14 games during his redshirt junior season, where he averaged 1.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He transferred to Alabama from Ohio State in 2016.

Giddens was a four-star prospect out of high school and should prove to be a tough defensive assignment for many in the America East Conference.