UVM falls to Stony Brook in Cats' Am East opener

Wednesday, January 8th

BURLINGTON, Vt., -- The UVM men's basketball team was stunned 81-77 by Stony Brook in Vermont's America East opener Wednesday night at Patrick Gym.

Stef Smith scored 28 points and Anthony Lamb added 23, but the Vermont stars were matched by Stony Brook's Elijah Olaniya and Makale Foreman, who also finished with 28 and 23 points respectively. The Seawolves' Andrew Garcia was the only other player on the night in double figures with 14.

Vermont led by five at the half thanks to a three at the buzzer from Lamb and was up by six points with four and a half minutes left in the game, but a nearly four minute stretch were UVM scored just two points opened the door for Stony Brook.

The Seawolves led by two with 26 seconds left. Anthony Lamb missed the second of two free throws with 19 seconds left that would have tied the game at 78, then after Stony Brook missed a foul shot the Cats had once chance left down two.

Lamb got the ball in the post in the closing seconds, but missed a contested shot. Ben Shungu had a chance at the putback but it rolled off the rim and Stony Brook grabbed the rebound. Two final three throws sealed at 81-77 Seawolves win, snapping a seven game losing streak versus Vermont.

Stony Brook improves to 11-6, 2-0 in America East. Vermont is 10-6, 0-1 in league play. UVM returns to action Saturday at UMBC.

