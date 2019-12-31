UVM men close 2019 with 76-51 win over G.W.

Tuesday, December 31st

BURLINGTON, Vt. - Anthony Lamb scored 20 of his game-high 23 points in the first half to help lead the UVM men's basketball team to a 76-51 win over George Washington Tuesday afternoon at Patrick Gym.

Stef Smith added 19 points and Robin Duncan 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds as Vermont improved to 9-5 on the season. UVM used a 21-4 run over the final nine minutes of the first half to build a 17 point halftime lead.

After George Washington had cut the lead to nine with eight minutes to, the Catamounts went on an 18-2 run to finish the game.

Vermont returns to action Thursday night, January 2nd, at Dartmouth.