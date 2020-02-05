UVM runs past Maine at Patrick Gym

Wednesday, February 5th

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Four Catamounts scored double figures as Vermont routed Maine 77-52 on Wednesday night at Patrick Gym. UVM extended its winning streak to a season-high eight games with the victory.

Anthony Lamb had a game-high 19 points, including going 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Stef Smith had 14 points for Vermont. Ryan Davis added 13 points and eight rebounds. Everett Duncan had 12 points as UVM improved to 18-6 overall, 8-1 in America East.

The Catamounts will visit Hartford on Saturday.

