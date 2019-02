Wednesday, February 20th

BURLINGTON, Vt. -Hanna Crymble had 18 points including two first half three-pointers as the Catamounts used a strong first quarter to defeat UMBC 58-50 Wednesday afternoon in UVM's annual Catamount Classroom Game at Patrick Gym.

With the win the Catamounts improved to 7-7 in conference play and 11-15 overall. The seven conference winsn and eleven total wins are the most for Vermont since the 2009-10 campaign.