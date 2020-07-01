VSBL Begins Inaugural Season

The state of Vermont allowed for competition to resume in youth sports on Wednesday, and the boys of summer took full advantage.

The Vermont Summer Baseball League began it's inaugural and hopefully only season as a replacement for the canceled American Legion campaign on Wednesday with Six games going on around the state, including a pair in Chittenden County. It's not an exact substitute, but players were excited to be back on the field.

"Not having a high school season is really tough, like trying to get your reps in," said Ben Powell, a rising MMU senior playing for the Essex VSBL team this Summer. "I don't go to school with a lot of these kids so it's just really cool to be able to come out and play on the field every day and just have an opportunity to play baseball because this is what we love."

"All these guys I've known for god knows how long and it's just been really weird not being able to see them during quarantine," added recent CVU graduate Jackson Konowitz, a member of the Shamrocks. "It's good to have closure and a final season together."

The Shamrocks defeated Essex 10-6 at CVU to open the season.