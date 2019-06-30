Vermont, New Hampshire Split Twin State Hockey Games

The Vermont boys and New Hampshire girls were victorious in the Twin State All-Star Hockey Classics Saturday evening at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

After New Hampshire tied the boys game at one a piece in the second, it was BFA's Cooper Cioffi connecting from just inside the blue line to give Vermont a lead they would never relinquish in a 6-1 victory. It's Vermont's third straight win in the series and their largest margin of victory since 1999.

The New Hampshire girls jumped out to a a 3-0 lead on the back of a pair of goals from Carissa Towlson before Vermont charged back within one. But in the third, Towlson completed her hat trick giving New Hampshire a 4-2 decision and their fourth consecutive victory over Vermont.