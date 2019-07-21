Vermont and New Hampshire Split Twin State Soccer Games

The Vermont boys and New Hampshire girls were victorious in the Twin State soccer games Saturday afternoon at Castleton University. It was New Hampshire's second straight win and Vermont's third game unbeaten in the graduated senior showcase between the best prep players in the two states.

In the girls matinee, New Hampshire broke a scoreless tie in the 51st minute when Grace Devanny tallied, only to see Milton's Tatum Shappy even it up eight minutes later. But Ashleigh Matsis added a goal and an assist in the second half to help New Hampshire take the 3-1 victory.

In the boys' game, CVU keeper Aiden Johnson was the star of the first half, turning away several dangerous chances before holding on for the clean sheet. Harwood's Will Lapointe struck in the 9th minute and Vermont led the rest of the way in their 2-0 victory.