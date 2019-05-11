Vermont's Best Impress at Burlington Invitational

Many of the best high school track and field athletes in the state of Vermont converged on BHS Saturday for the 47th edition of the Burlington Invitational.

Essex would emerge from the meet with the overall boys and girls combined team title, led by a pair of record-setting performances on the track. James Boldosser set a new meet record in the 400 meters, finishing in 49.51 seconds to topple a mark that had stood since 2007. The Hornet boys also won the 4x100 meter relay in 43.7 seconds, shattering the previous record by almost a full second. On the girls' side, Nejla Hadzic and Hannah Neddo claimed wins in the 100 meter hurdles and high jump respectively.

Second place as a team went to St. Johnsbury, with Asom Hayman-Jones winning the shot put.

Third went to CVU, and Ella Whitman was named best individual competitor of the meet after taking wins in both the 1500 and 3000 meters.