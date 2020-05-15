Washuta to Play in MLL

Sunday's virtual graduation ceremony will mark the official end to a storied UVM career for Nick Washuta .

"It's been a long, long road," the senior goalkeeper said. "There's been tons and tons of work put in both on the lacrosse side of things and also academically so it feels really good to be done...but I never really expected it to end how it did."

The former All-American goalie was one of the key reasons Vermont was picked to win the America East this Spring and advance to the NCAA tournament for the very first time...but the coronavirus stamped out those plans just 4 games into the season.

"Our goal has been to win our conference the last 4 years and we've come exceptionally close," he said. "I mean we had a really strong team and we were looking to definitely break the curse of losing in the championship and get to the NCAA tournament, so it was definitely a huge bummer."

Initially Washuta thought about taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA has granted .

"There is an accelerated masters at UVM. The whole problem with that though is you need to be enrolled in it at the beginning of your senior year."

So Washuta decided it was time to move on from Vermont. He's jobsearching right now with the plan to move to San Diego, but that doesn't mean his playing days are over, as last week he was selected with the 11th overall pick in the Major League Lacrosse Draft .

"The Denver Outlaws were definitely my top choice on the MLL side of things and they're the farthest west team," Washuta said. "Good chance to go there and battle for a starting spot."

Washuta joins a number of former Cats and current coaches involved in professional lacrosse, one of whom will once again be his teammate in 2018 grad Graham Bocklet.

"I think that's really huge because it kind of puts a name on our program at least," Washuta said. "I think it's a pretty big thing and hopefully over the next few years, more and more guys are able to continue their careers and we definitely have a lot of guys with tons of talent on our team so I think that'll be the case."

Now unlike its rival, the Premier Lacrosse League, the MLL has yet to announce a plan to start the season which was supposed to begin at the end of this month. Washuta says the last he heard, they hope to get a condensed slate in sometime later this Summer, so he'll have to wait just a little bit longer to get back between the pipes.

