Windsor's Kelley Wins Individual Bowling Title

Despite entering the day as the 41st-ranked bowler in the state, Windsor's Patrick Kelley downed all comers to claim the individual bowling state title Saturday afternoon at the Rutland Bowlerama.

The field only featured 32 bowlers, with Kelley earning his spot only because nine higher ranked competitors either couldn't or chose not to compete. The bowlers played 3 games to earn a seeding, and then played through a round of 16 and quarterfinal to earn their spot in the final four.

The VPA uses a modified format for the final four, with the third and fourth highest seeds facing each other, the winner then battling the two seed, and the winner of that taking on the top seed in the title match. Kelley earned the second seed, then beat defending champion Howard Stockwell of Randolph to advance to the final. He then took down Jacob Pickielnock of Fair Haven for the title.