Winningest UVM coach dies during pandemic

The winningest coach in the history of University of Vermont men's hockey has died during the pandemic.

Jim Cross was the bench boss for the Ice Cats from 1965 to 1984, leading Vermont to three ECAC Division Two titles and earning a national coach of the year award in 1974.

Cross also served as the golf coach at Vermont for 10 years and was the interim baseball coach for one season.

He was inducted to the UVM Hall of Fame in 1996 and is due to be inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame this Fall.

According to UVM, Cross died because of complications related to COVID-19. He was 82-years-old.