With no fall, Dartmouth football looks forward

Thursday, July 9th

HANOVER, N.H. - Prior to Dartmouth's announcement Thursday that it is cutting five varsity sports programs, the big news coming out of the Ivy League was Wednesday's announcement that the League's eight member schools, including Dartmouth, will not play sports at least through the end of the fall semester. The decision on whether or not those fall team's seasons will be moved to the spring or canceled outright will be determined at a later date.

That means no football season this fall in Hanover and no opportunity for the Big Green football team to defend it's share of the Ivy title won last fall.

Dartmouth head coach Buddy Teevens tells Channel Three Sports that, while everyone involved with the Big Green program, coaches, staff and, of course, the players, were disappointed that there would be no season this fall, they have made the decision to remain positive in their approach to what happens next.

"It is what's come down. So we're moving forward. Let's prepare for a spring season. It's kinda cool. The weather's going to be a little bit warmer on the back and as opposed to a little bit colder like in the fall.", said Teevens. "It's all mindset. And if the spring situation doesn't come to fruition, then on to next fall.

And I also tell the guys that we're not the only guys. Everybody's going through the same thing. The financial ramifications, the uncertainty, testing, social distancing. What are we going to do? The Ivies collectively looked a the data and said this is the best thing for our collective communities. And our players, as much as they are going to miss the season, they do understand that. "

