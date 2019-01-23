Hoopcats fall to UMBC, Lamb out with concussion

Wednesday, January 23rd

BURLINGTON, Vt. - With star forward Anthony Lamb sidelined with a concussion, the UVM men's basketball team fell to UMBC 74-61 Wednesday night at Patrick Gym.

Ernie Duncan had a game high 22. Vermont opened the game on a 12-2 run, but UMBC slowly chipped away and a Brandon Horvath three with seven seconds left in the half sent the teams into the locker room tied at 32.

UMBC began the second half on a 14-0 run, as Vermont was held scoreless until Everett Duncan hit three freethrows at the 12:15 mark and UVM didn't make its first field goal until just under nine minutes left in the game.

UMBC held a double digit lead for most of the second half to pick up a second straight win over the Catamounts at Patrick. The Retrievers stunned a heavily favored Vermont squad with a last second win in the America East championship game last March at Patrick Gym. Joe Serburne led UMBC with 20 points. Overall, the Retrievers shot 52% from the field, including 60% in the second half.

UVM announced just prior to the game that Lamb was out with a concussion. He leads the team in scoring, rebounds and blocked shots. With Lame out, the Catamounts did make history as brothers Ernie, Everett and Robin Duncan were all in the starting lineup. The Duncan's are the second trio of brothers in Division I history to start the same game. The others were the Herron brothers at Villanova in 1977. Everett Duncan had a double double, with 16 points and ten rebounds, but overall, Vermont shot just 34% from the field, and under 30% in the second half.

With the loss, Vermont's six game win streak in snapped. The Cats fall to 15-4 overall, 5-1 in America East. They are a half game behind Stony Brook, who edged Albany in overtime by one point on the road Wednesday night. Vermont visit the Seawolves this Saturday night.