Woodstock girls, St. J boys win alpine state titles

Tuesday, March 5th

BURKE, Vt. -- The Vermont high school alpine skiing championships wrapped up Tuesday at Burke Mountain.

Blake Green of Burr & Burton and Lena Sauter of Lyndon swept the individual race victories, winning the giant slalom on Monday and the slalom Tuesday. For Sauter it capped an undefeated season.

In the team competition, the Woodstock girls and St. Johnsbury boys built strong leads after the GS on day one Monday, and were able to complete the job Tuesday. Woodstock holding off a day two rally from CVU to win its first girls team title since 2015. St. Johnsbury easily out-distanced runner-up Stowe to repeat as boys team state champs.