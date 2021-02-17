Alexander Douglas

Alexander Douglas was an American educator, minister and politician. He is the first African-American man known to have earned a bachelor’s degree from an American college or university, graduating from Middlebury College in 1823. In 1829 Twilight became principal of the Orleans County Grammar School. There he designed and built Athenian Hall, the first granite public building in the state of Vermont. In 1836 he was the first African American elected as a state legislator, serving in the Vermont House of Representatives; he was also the only African American ever elected to a state legislature before the Civil War.

Ernest Just

Ernest Everett Just was a pioneering African-American biologist, academic and science writer. Just’s primary legacy is his recognition of the fundamental role of the cell surface in the development of organisms. Just graduated magna cum laude from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

John Brown

John Brown, the famous abolitionist of Civil War days, first came to Essex County in 1849, when he acquired 244 acres of land from Smith. Brown did not stay long in Essex County. In 1855, he joined some of his sons who were homesteading in Kansas and carried on his fight against pro-slavery forces there. He made sporadic visits to his family and farm in the following years while planning his ill-fated raid on the Federal Arsenal at Harper’s Ferry.

Jane Hinton

Upon returning to the United States from Europe in 1928, she graduated from the high school at Montpelier Seminary in Vermont in 1935. She then enrolled at Simmons College in Boston, Massachusetts where she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1939. After her graduation, Hinton worked in her father’s laboratory and as an assistant to John Howard Mueller in Harvard University’s Department of Bacteriology and Immunology. There, she helped develop the Mueller-Hinton agar, a culture medium in which bacteria can thrive. It has become one of the standard methods used to test bacterial resistance to antibiotics.

Buffalo Soldiers

In July of 1909, 750 10th Cavalry “Buffalo Soldiers” marched into Vermont for their assignment at Fort Ethan Allen, Colchester, Vermont. The 10th Cavalry performed various maneuvers, parades, and celebrations while at Fort Ethan Allen. They participated in the Hudson-Fulton celebration in Albany, New York and served as escorts for General Oliver O. Howard’s funeral. They took part in the dedication of the Saratoga Battle Monument and engaged in maneuvers in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and Virginia.

Mary Anderson

Mary Anderson was an American professor of grammar and history and the first African American woman elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Anderson was born in Shoreham, Vermont, to William and Philomine (Langlois) Anderson. Her father, a farmer, was a freed slave originally from Virginia, and her mother was a Canadian immigrant of French and Native American ancestry. Anderson was educated at the Northfield School for Young Ladies in Northfield, Massachusetts, before entering Middlebury College in 1895. She graduated in 1899 as valedictorian, becoming the first African American woman elected to Phi Beta Kappa.