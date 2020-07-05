Advertisement

WCAX-TV Contact List

Main Address:

WCAX-TV 30 Joy Drive

South Burlington, VT 05403

Primary Phone: 802-652-6300

Primary Email: channel3@wcax.com

Departments:

Channel 3 News: 802-652-6397

news@wcax.com

Channel 3 Weather: 802-652-6352

weather@wcax.com

Channel 3 Sports: 802-652-6340

sports@wcax.com

WCAX-TV Community Calendar: 802-652-6444

channel3@wcax.com

WCAX.com Webmaster: 802-652-6448

webmaster@wcax.com

WCAX-TV Programming:

Ellen.Baier@wcax.com

WCAX.com Digital Sales: 802-652-6452

hasenecz@wcax.com

WCAX-TV Television Sales: 802-652-6452

hasenecz@wcax.com

Engineering/SHVA Questions: 802-652-6410

thayer@wcax.com

WCAX-TV Production: 802-652-6454

Brian.Mulhall@wcax.com

WCAX-TV Promotion: 802-652-6444

neary@wcax.com

WCAX-TV General Manager: 802-652-6300

barton@wcax.com

For Closed Captioning Issues

Contact: Tim Thayer

Chief Engineer

Phone: 802-652-6425

Fax: 802-652-6411

E-mail: captioning@wcax.com

Mailing address:

30 Joy Drive

South Burlington, VT 05403