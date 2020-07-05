WCAX-TV Contact List
Main Address:
WCAX-TV 30 Joy Drive
South Burlington, VT 05403
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary Email: channel3@wcax.com
Departments:
Channel 3 News: 802-652-6397
Channel 3 Weather: 802-652-6352
Channel 3 Sports: 802-652-6340
WCAX-TV Community Calendar: 802-652-6444
WCAX.com Webmaster: 802-652-6448
WCAX-TV Programming:
WCAX.com Digital Sales: 802-652-6452
WCAX-TV Television Sales: 802-652-6452
Engineering/SHVA Questions: 802-652-6410
WCAX-TV Production: 802-652-6454
WCAX-TV Promotion: 802-652-6444
WCAX-TV General Manager: 802-652-6300
For Closed Captioning Issues
Contact: Tim Thayer
Chief Engineer
Phone: 802-652-6425
Fax: 802-652-6411
E-mail: captioning@wcax.com
Mailing address:
30 Joy Drive
South Burlington, VT 05403