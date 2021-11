Fighting hunger together, here in Vermont

Did you know that foodbanks are able to purchase more food per dollar than the average consumer? That means a drive for dollars raises more food than a conventional food drive.

Please help provide food to Vermonters facing hunger by making a donation to the Vermont Foodbank Virtual Food Drive. The process is fast, easy and secure. Click the below link to help our neighbors this year.

https://fundraise.vtfoodbank.org/fundraiser/3573767