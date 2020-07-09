WCAX News Internship Program

This is an educational program designed for college students who are interested in pursuing a career in journalism and broadcasting. Each student is selected and assigned after completing an application and interview process. WCAX will coordinate credits through a student’s college or university. A letter of credit must be submitted by the college or university. From day one, interns at WCAX are given real-world, hands-on responsibilities. Working alongside top professionals in the field, interns do meaningful work across a variety of departments and contribute to daily operations at the station. Placement is at the sole discretion of the WCAX Internship Committee and News Director. This is an unpaid internship.

Interns can be assigned to work for:

“Channel 3 News at 6pm”

“Channel 3 News at 5pm”

“Channel 3 News at Noon”

“Channel 3 Morning News”

“Channel 3 News at 11pm”

“The Weekend”

LOCATIONS:

Burlington, Rutland, Montpelier, West Lebanon, N.H., or Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Who we want:

We are looking for students who are smart and creative, good researchers and excellent writers. Interns may schedule and greet guests and conduct interviews, so professional attitudes and attire are required. Interns need to both work well on diverse teams and thrive with individual assignments.

Assignments:

Logging video, researching stories, conducting interviews, writing, assisting during shoots, answering phones, locating file video, assisting staff members, reading other media sources for story ideas, greeting guests. *Assignments vary for each broadcast*

Requirements:

Students who are currently attending an accredited college and have achieved junior status are eligible. Students majoring in journalism, broadcasting or communications are preferred; other majors will be considered. Participants must have good computer skills, excellent written and verbal communication abilities and knowledge of current events. A 3.0 GPA or above is recommended. Students must be able to meet the minimum time commitment, depending on semester and amount of credits. Students must get credit. Again, this is an unpaid internship. Interns must have a valid driver’s license and will be subject to a driving history check.

What is a letter of credit?

A letter written by an advisor on school letterhead that confirms the student will receive credit for the internship. This documentation must be on file prior to start date.

To apply:

Submit your resume, cover letter, two letters of recommendation, school transcript, a letter of credit and answer the following questions:

1) Why do you want to intern at WCAX Channel 3 News?

2) What are your career goals?

3) Do you have any journalism experience?

4) Are you comfortable being assertive on the phone, booking guests, conducting interviews, and greeting people?

5) What are three story ideas you’d pitch at WCAX?

And send it all to:

Darren Perron

WCAX Channel 3 News Executive Producer & Anchor

ATTN: INTERNSHIP COMMITTEE

Mt. Mansfield Television

PO Box 4508

Burlington, Vt. 05406

Or email: intern@wcax.com

WCAX Sports Internship Program

WCAX-TV offers sports internships to qualified students interested in a career in broadcast journalism. These unpaid internships provide the students with a working knowledge of small market local sports. Since federal law requires interns to be compensated, they must insure their sponsoring institution will grant them academic credit for their time here. Prospective interns must also meet requirements set by WCAX-TV.

Due to the high level of interest, and the fact that only a few positions are available, we generally consider only college seniors although some juniors have been accepted and are encouraged to apply. At the end of the internship, WCAX Sports will provide a written evaluation of the intern's work and an assessment conference with the student and faculty adviser upon request.

Our requirements are few: we ask a commitment of 12-18 hours per week. We believe that's the minimum required to learn the basics of broadcast journalism. The shifts will be scheduled by our Sports Director and will include work at night or on weekends.

Interns work at the direction of the Sports Director. They will assist in the gathering and writing of sports stories. They will assist in video editing, and in producing portions of our four daily newscasts. Toward the end of their internship, those with demonstrated skill and initiative will be encouraged to produce their own sports stories for broadcast on our evening news programs.

Writing samples and interviews are required from prospective interns. The writing samples will be assigned and the interview may be by phone.

Contact for Sports:

Michael McCune, WCAX Sports Director

mccune@wcax.com

802-652-6340