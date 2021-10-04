Everi Signs Five-Year Agreement With Delaware Lottery To Provide Popular Three-Reel Mechanical And Video Slot Content Including Progressive Titles

LAS VEGAS and DOVER, Del., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions today announced a five-year agreement with the Delaware Lottery to launch the Company's high-performing gaming content.

Everi will bring an extensive library of its proven, player-popular games to Delaware for the first time with an anticipated late 2021 launch at three properties. The company plans to install nearly 500 units across Casino at Delaware Park, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, and Harrington Raceway & Casino by early 2022. Everi will deploy almost every cabinet in its portfolio – the Empire MPX™, Empire Flex™, Empire DCX™, Empire Arena™, Flex Fusion™, Player Classic®, Player Classic Skyline™, and Skyline Revolve™ platforms.

"This is an important opportunity to work with the Delaware Lottery to grow our installed base and generate excitement with our high-performing products in a new market," said Dean Ehrlich, Everi Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader. "We are excited to bring patrons of Delaware casinos the elevated experience Everi is known for, with our engaging gaming content and cabinets."

Everi will deploy 68 total themes in the state. Each of the three properties will receive the award-winning The Vault® game theme with its attractive 360-degree LED sign as a showcase bank for the Company's Empire Arena platform. Other successful titles that will launch in Delaware include: Cashnado™ on Flex Fusion, as well as the industry-leading Double Black Diamond™, Crystal Star®, and the award-winning Cash Machine® on Player Classic.

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Since the start of operations in 1975, the Delaware Lottery has contributed $5.8 billion to the state's General Fund to help finance needed state services that benefit everyone in Delaware. Recently, Delaware Lottery contributed $215.7 million to the State's General Fund for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2021. The Lottery offers a variety of games: POWERBALL®, MEGA MILLIONS®, LOTTO AMERICA®, MULTI-WIN LOTTO, LUCKY FOR LIFE®, PLAY 3, PLAY 4, Keno®, Sports Lottery and Instant Games, iGaming, Video Lottery and Table Games. Delaware Lottery game and promotional details are available at delottery.com, at licensed locations, and from the Lottery's office in Dover.

