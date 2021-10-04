Item 9 Labs Corp. Bolsters Marketing Team with Multiple Key Hires

PHOENIX, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated, cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium, award-winning products, today announced that the Company has added a senior-level marketing executive and a mid-level marketing professional to its marketing team. Their focus is on managing and advancing the accelerated sales and brand momentum that the business is experiencing nationally across its cannabis dispensary franchise, Unity Rd., and high-quality cannabis brand, Item 9 Labs. The hires include:

Kristen Mathis , Vice President of Marketing: Mathis has 15 years of successful brand and sales-building experience, both corporate and agency, in a variety of consumer package goods (CPG) spaces. With deep expertise in direct-to-consumer, omni-channel marketing campaigns, she will lead the Company's marketing department, re-position strategic objectives and define the most impactful tactics to drive true incremental growth across the Company and its brands. Recently, Mathis served four years as Head of Brand, Marketing, Creative + Social for Dansons Portfolio, where she built her department from four to 28 employees, created affiliate marketing programs, launched paid and email marketing, and introduced a variety of social media strategies -- including partnerships with NASCAR and ESPN. Many of these campaigns were deemed highly profitable wins for the brands.





Emily Gritti , Senior Manager, Trade Marketing & Events: Gritti brings a strong seven-year marketing track record in various CPG spaces in which she designed and successfully implemented digital merchandising, social media content, email marketing strategies, local events, street team & brand rep. management and more to build brand value and revenue growth. In her new role, she will be building holistic, best-in-class trade marketing programs to foster growth, retention, engagement and sales for the Company's dispensary and franchise partners. She will also be leading events, demonstrations and ground-level marketing strategy to further support top-line corporate priorities and growth objectives.





A brand marketing consultant with an impressive track record comprised of branding and marketing highly recognized national CPG and retail brands – including several years' experience building cannabis and celebrity-driven CBD brands, many from their conception and launch. This consultant—whose name is withheld due to competitive considerations—will provide cannabis-specific brand experience design strategy, innovation, direct-to-consumer and brand-family integration expertise to round out the new marketing team hires.

"We are moving swiftly on our growth initiatives and building up our marketing team with high-level talent, which is a top focus as we are solidifying our current position and plotting our entrance into new markets with our Unity Rd. and Item 9 Labs brands," said Item 9 Labs Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bowden.

Item 9 Labs recently earned a Cannabis Cup win in Arizona, marking its 9th first place finish in a cannabis competition within the past three years. The Company recently secured a $19 million construction financing loan with Pelorus Equity Group for master site development of its Arizona cultivation and lab site as well as completion of its facility in Nevada. Currently, Unity Rd. has a franchise shop open in Boulder, Colorado as well as multiple agreements signed with more than 15 entrepreneurial groups who are developing the franchise in at least 8 states.

Bowden added, "Kristen and Emily have hit the ground running. Their enthusiasm and drive are infectious, infusing a new, synergistic energy throughout our organization as they work closely with sales, distribution, product management, packaging, operations, franchising and business development to boost our brands."

The Company's Director of Communications, Jayne Levy, was also promoted to Vice President of Communications. Levy spent nearly a decade working in franchise-focused communications where she executed public relations initiatives for 70-plus franchisors, spanning across 20 different industries and networks of one to 3,000-plus locations. She began working with the Unity Rd. team in December 2018 and upon acquisition of the franchise in March 2021 has taken a lead role in guiding internal and external communications across the Company. Additionally, Hannah Dahlgren was promoted to Senior Brand Manager and Veronica Paz Booth to Director of Education. Paz Booth is currently enrolled in the nation's first cannabis graduate program, Master of Science in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics at The University of Maryland School of Pharmacy.

Item 9 Labs Corp. is currently seeking to add several director and management-level positions including Director of Licensing, Creative Design Manager, Field Marketing Manager and Digital Marketing Manager, among other roles. Click here to view current available positions.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space by 650,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

