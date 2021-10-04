OGE Energy Corp. third quarter 2021 earnings webcast

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time), Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

This call is being webcast by Intrado and can be accessed at OGE Energy's website at www.ogeenergy.com.

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 875,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE Energy Corp. holds a 25.5 percent limited partner interest and a 50 percent general partner interest of Enable Midstream, created by the merger of OGE Energy Corp.'s Enogex LLC midstream subsidiary and the pipeline and field services businesses of Houston-based CenterPoint Energy.

