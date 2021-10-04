Truly Lights Up The Holiday Season With Limited-Edition Holiday Party Pack

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Hard Seltzer, a leader and innovator in the hard seltzer category, today announced its new, beautifully designed Truly Holiday Party Pack. The festive variety pack features four cocktail-inspired flavors including Cran Orange Sparkler, Pomegranate Ginger Fizz, Holiday Sangria Style and Spiked Apple Spice. It will be available nationally on November 1 nationwide.

Coming off the heels of several game-changing innovations such as Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer, Truly Punch Hard Seltzer and Truly Lemonade Freeze Pops, the Holiday Party Pack is Truly's foray into seasonal packs. Just like the rest of the Truly lineup, each new flavor in the Holiday Party Pack will be 5% ABV, 100 calories, 1g sugar and gluten free.

"When it comes to innovation, we never take our foot off the gas," said Casey O'Neill, Senior Product Development Manager at The Boston Beer Company. "Our drinkers love the unexpected flavors we've created over the years, and we're beyond excited to bring them some fun, cocktail-inspired flavors just in time for the holidays."

During the holiday season when drinkers may traditionally reach for wine and spirits, Truly is giving them a reason to reach for hard seltzer instead. The unique, cocktail-inspired flavors and vibrant packaging make the pack a festive choice for any party or gift-giving moment this holiday season.

The Holiday Party Pack will be available for a limited time beginning November 1 through the end of the year and is line-priced with the rest of the Truly 12pks. For more information, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com .

About Truly Hard Seltzer

Since its inception in 2016, Truly has been the most innovative brand in the category, breaking the boundaries of what consumers expect from hard seltzer. Truly believes no one is just one flavor, which is why it is available in 22 total flavors: 12 delicious original flavors, plus four flavors of Truly Lemonade, four flavors of Truly Iced Tea and two flavors of Truly Extra. At just 100 calories and 5% ABV, Truly is perfect for any occasion from beach days to backyard barbecues and beyond. To learn more about Truly, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com .

