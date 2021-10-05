Clayton’s ‘Behind the Build’ Shopping Experience Deconstructs Off-Site Home Building Process

New educational video series at retail locations across U.S. to empower homebuying decision

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Home Building Group®, a national builder of site-built and off-site built homes, is increasing transparency by showcasing its sustainable, high quality build process in display homes at retail locations across the country. Through new "behind the scenes" videos, Clayton customers can experience firsthand the innovation, efficiency and quality of the company's off-site built construction standards, building materials and home products.

Home Centers stocking Clayton Built® homes will feature interactive QR codes throughout its models. During a tour, potential homebuyers can scan each code to discover and explore the series of videos that explore energy efficiency , sealed construction , structural integrity and plumbing. This will provide customers the tools necessary to select a floor plan while discovering how manufactured and modular homes are some of the most affordable, reliable and beautifully designed options for homeownership today.

"Off-site built homes are a modern, quality option for anyone looking to buy a home," said Kevin Clayton, CEO of Clayton. "These affordable homes are energy efficient and stylish, though many people aren't aware of the level of craftsmanship built into each design. The Behind the Build experience highlights the benefits the off-site home building process offers home buyers as they make one of the biggest purchasing decisions of their lives."

The Behind the Build digital experience is part of the larger Clayton Built® Promise of strength, integrity and accountability. All Clayton Built® homes are a step above standard federal guidelines, and include the following features that improve overall quality, efficiency and durability:

Manufactured home energy efficiency standards and products that include Low-E windows, SmartComfort ® by Carrier ® heating and cooling features, an ecobee ® smart thermostat and more.

Sealed construction features throughout the home, including window and door flashing, a thermal and moisture-reducing envelope, and air sealing foam tape installed around exterior edges.

Clayton's improved structural integrity ensures that every home includes more floor joists than standard guidelines with a significant increase in lumber and solid OSB constructed floors for better floor strength.

Plumbing features that go beyond federal minimum standards, including advanced crimp connections and flexible PEX plumbing pipes, as well as high-capacity Rheem® water heaters.

To discover and explore the interactive Behind the Build digital experience, visit www.ClaytonBuilt.com .

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2020, Clayton built 56,240 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

