Wellness for Cancer Advances Cancer Recovery Support With Evidence-based Mindfulness Partner eMindful Pay-It-Forward Program Builds Community, Social Good, and Mindfulness Skills For Individuals in Need

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMindful , the leading provider of evidence-based mindfulness programs for everyday moments and chronic conditions, will partner with Wellness for Cancer to support its network with its live, virtual mindfulness program, Mindfulness-based Cancer Recovery .

The International Agency for Research on Cancer estimates that more than 19 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year, many of whom experience distress and side effects such as fatigue, insomnia, and pain, according to data published in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine . Mindfulness is becoming an increasingly common approach to manage various aspects of cancer; eMindful's program, developed and researched in collaboration with Dr. Linda Carlson at University of Calgary , has shown significant results at improving the quality of life of those in recovery.

"Wellness for Cancer was created to facilitate self care and better lifestyle choices for individuals who have been touched by cancer," said Julie Bach, Executive Director, Wellness for Cancer. "This partnership will allow us to broaden our services and bring eMindful's proven mindfulness resources to individuals in need."

Wellness for Cancer is the latest charity partner to join The Connection , eMindful's recently enhanced pay-it-forward program. Through The Connection, eM Life participants create or join communities based on a shared sense of purpose for the world. For every minute of mindfulness participants practice, eMindful matches and donates those minutes to charities like Wellness for Cancer.

"Altruism is one of the greatest motivators to encourage people to engage in their own well-being," said Zev Suissa, Chief Innovation Officer, eMindful. "It's rewarding work to facilitate participants helping themselves while they are simultaneously helping others through The Connection, and Wellness For Cancer."

eMindful's next session of the Mindfulness-Based Cancer Recovery program begins on Oct. 26, 2021. Individuals looking to receive free access to this program through Wellness For Cancer may do so here .

About eMindful

eMindful, a Wondr Health company, provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter.

About Wellness for Cancer

Wellness for Cancer is a 501 c(3) charity created to facilitate self care and better lifestyle choices for individuals who have been touched by cancer.

