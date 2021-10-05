IEHP Welcomes New Chief Information Officer

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is proud to announce Vinil Devabhaktuni as their new Chief Information Officer. In this role, Vinil will provide leadership for the overall information technology architecture, as well as the design, development, implementation, and support of IEHP's systems.

Vinil joins IEHP most recently from Health New England, where he served as the Chief Information and Technology Officer and was responsible for managing a unique portfolio and elevating the role of technology from a supportive function to a strategic partner that played a major part in the growth of the organization. Vinil also developed and executed an end-to-end operational roadmap for sales, underwriting and accounting. In addition, he rearchitected and streamlined production support and application development operations to bring stability, predictability, and optimizations to the organization.

Prior to his role at Health New England, Vinil served as vice president, digital transformation officer at AIG in New York. While in this role, he led a $50M global digital transformation initiative, which included migration and consolidation of digital properties from 140 countries around the world.

Vinil holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Massachusetts and is eager to join IEHP, "I look forward to joining the team and helping fulfill the IEHP mission through collaboration, innovation, and strategic support. There are no limits to what we can achieve for the members, providers, employees, and community when we work together".

"Vinil will make an excellent addition to the team and we are so excited to bring him on board," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "Vinil's experience and expertise in the field will support our efforts to enhance the effectiveness of the remarkable work IEHP does every day in an effort to heal and inspire the human spirit."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 7,300 providers and 2,500 employees, IEHP serves over 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

