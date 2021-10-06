Amitech Solutions Strengthens Relationship with UiPath and Achieves Diamond Business Partner Status

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning healthcare data, analytics and automation consulting firm, Amitech Solutions, announces their achievement of Diamond Business Partner status with UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company. UiPath recognizes diamond business partners as one who has a well-established RPA practice, has made significant sales, has technical investments, and has superior knowledge in delivering the end-to-end UiPath hyperautomation platform solution.

Amitech and UiPath have been working together for several years, and during this time, they have collectively delivered intelligent automation solutions to many healthcare customers. Much of the success in making healthcare better and more affordable stems from Amitech's unique insights into both administrative and clinical areas where automation opportunities exist to lower the total cost of care and maximize human potential for UiPath's healthcare customers while repeatedly wowing these same customers. This has been key to the success of UiPath's vision to accelerate human achievement to build a better working world.

"Our vision at Amitech is to make healthcare better for all, and with the help of UiPath's RPA software platform and working with our incredible customers to deploy enterprise-scale intelligent automation solutions, we are doing just that. UiPath continues to be the leader in the RPA space, and we are honored to get this recognition as it solidifies our extensive and deep expertise in UiPath's automation platform and strengthens our market position to generate long-lasting value for our customers," said Amit Bhagat, CEO at Amitech.

As UiPath Diamond Partner, UiPath Services Network (USN) certified, and recently as its 2021 Impact Partner of the Year award recipient, Amitech is afforded greater access to UiPath's software platform to develop seamless, end-to-end Integrated Healthcare Automation solutions. Additionally, they will have more insight into planned innovation on the platform to integrate analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning models and capabilities that maximize value for healthcare customers. Additionally, Amitech will have more insight into planned innovation on the platform to integrate other relevant technologies, artificial intelligence, and machine learning models to create a fully automated enterprise™ that maximizes human potential and value creation for healthcare customers.

For additional information about Amitech please contact Jessica Rosen at 866-870-8920 or via email at Jessica.Rosen@amitechsolutions.com . Additional information can also be found at www.amitechsolutions.com.

About Amitech

Amitech is an award-winning data, analytics, and automation healthcare consulting firm. At Amitech, we believe healthcare can and should be better. With a single-minded focus on value, we combine people, process, culture, and technology to drive real and lasting change. We partner with our customers to deliver data, analytics and automation strategies and solutions to make healthcare more proactive, higher quality and less expensive for everyone.

