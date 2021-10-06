Keith Brown Joins Newfront Insurance's Rapidly Growing Employee Benefits Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Keith Brown on board as a Principal and Employee Benefits Producer. Keith joins Newfront after more than 20 years at Keenan & Associates/AssuredPartners, where he served as Vice President in the Employee Benefits practice.

Keith Brown

"We are delighted to have Keith join Newfront and help deliver a world class service for his Employee Benefits clients," said Brian Hetherington, President at Newfront. "Keith helps us expand in key industry segments and geographies while modernizing the brokerage experience."

"I am very energized to join the Newfront team," said Mr. Brown. "I look forward to bringing my 30+ years experience in employee benefits and insurance carrier relationships to Newfront, with its emphasis on client satisfaction. I believe clients will find that our expertise, leveraged by technology, will help them realize their benefits goals." Mr. Brown is based in Sacramento and serves clients throughout California.

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 600 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here .

Contact: Alizeh Iqbal, Alizeh.Iqbal@newfront.com

Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newfront Insurance