NexTier Announces Head of Investor Relations and Business Development

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) ("NexTier" or the "Company") today announced the addition of Michael Sabella as Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development at NexTier. In his new role, Mr. Sabella will collaborate with the Company's executive management team to further strengthen investor relations and shareholder communications, including responsibility for communicating the Company's strategy, financial, and operational performance to the financial community and general investment public. Additionally, Mr. Sabella will be responsible for business development as NexTier continues to explore opportunities for future growth.

Prior to joining NexTier, Mr. Sabella was Vice President Equity Research at Bank of America and previously served in various roles at Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Moody's Investors Service.

"We are excited to have Michael join our team and drive our investor relations activities," said Kenny Pucheu, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NexTier. "Michael's extensive background as a research analyst focused on the energy industry, combined with strong investor community relationships, positions him as a valuable resource for NexTier stakeholders."

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

Investor Contact:

Kenneth Pucheu

Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Sabella

Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development

(713) 325-6000

investors@nextierofs.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/NexTier Oilfield Solutions)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NexTier Oilfield Solutions