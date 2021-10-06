The new integration helps hearing health providers across the U.S. streamline and modernize their customer communications with best-in-class products

Weave, Sycle Partner to Power Customer Communications for Hearing Care Providers The new integration helps hearing health providers across the U.S. streamline and modernize their customer communications with best-in-class products

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave , the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, and Sycle , the leading provider of audiology practice management software, have launched an integration to bring more products and services direct to practices in a simple, streamlined solution.

www.getweave.com

This new integration enables automated patient data and appointment syncing, providing Sycle users visibility into real-time data updates within the Weave platform & removing the need for manual uploads. This sync also enables automated birthday messages, review auto-texting, customized message creation, and tracks patient text preferences, so businesses only contact those who have given them permission to do so.

"We are excited for the opportunities this expansion provides users across the audiology sector while growing our presence in this market and being a valued partner with Sycle to best support independent audiology practice owners," said Roy Banks, CEO of Weave. "Our goal with this integration was to enable hearing care practices with software they can trust to fuel their business — which, in turn, allows audiology professionals to ensure they are providing their customers with the best possible service."

Sycle, the leading practice management software for audiologists, is excited to offer more products and services to the over 8,000 businesses it currently serves.

"We help our customers manage the modern audiology clinic," said Stephanie Grein, VP of Global Sales & Enterprise Services for Sycle. "Partnerships like our integration with Weave help keep practices on the cutting edge of customer communications to power their business growth and maximize patient retention. And, with the automation, it allows our hearing health care professionals more time with their patients. As the market leader, we continually look for integrations that help our customers run their business and deliver quality service."

Integration Features & Benefits

Data Sync - Maintain all your patient contact and appointment info current in Weave with regular, automatic updates from your database.

Reviews Auto-Texting - Grow your practice by sending a quick text after each appointment, inviting patients to leave a Google or Facebook review.

Customized Messaging - Create and send unique messages for each practitioner, appointment type, and appointment status.

Birthday Greetings - Delight your patients each year on their special day by sending them personalized Birthday Greetings automatically.

Text Preferences - Weave tracks patient communication preferences, only sending messages to those who have opted in.

Mobile Calendar - Always know who your next patient is by easily viewing your schedule from the mobile app.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

About Sycle

Sycle provides innovative solutions for managing a modern audiology practice. Sycle's mission is to facilitate the delivery of better hearing to the world. It started as an idea to help audiologists better connect with their patients; today, Sycle has evolved into the audiology industry's number one practice management software. Over 8,000 clinics and 20,000 hearing care professionals depend on Sycle to run their businesses. Sycle develops software and integrations that eliminate tedious tasks and streamline workflows. This allows customers more time with their patients and ultimately helps them treat more people suffering from hearing loss. To learn more, visit https://sycle.net .

Contact:

Kali Geldis

Director of Communications, Weave

pr@getweave.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weave