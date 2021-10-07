Demotech Announces Save the Date for Spring 2022 Joint Conference with IRUA

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Petrelli and Sharon Romano Petrelli, co-founders, Demotech, are pleased to issue a Save the Date for a joint Spring Conference with the Intermediaries and Reinsurance Underwriters Association, (IRUA), on April 25 to 27, 2022 at the Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, FL. According to Petrelli, "from 2016 through 2019, the C-suiters who attended our Super Regional and I LEAD events secured timely insights during educational sessions and forged professional relationships during downtime. Although we took a break due to COVID, this conference with the IRUA provides an opportunity to combine forces with an organization that shares our perspective on the need for having subject matter experts share information that leads C-suiters to solutions."

Laura Herubin of Mapfre Re, IRUA's President, said that the IRUA is delighted to be teaming up with Demotech for the 2022 Conference as it will give IRUA member companies a broader series of conference topics and a further track into interaction with insurers and intermediaries. We look forward to holding our Annual Conference and Members Meeting back at the Marriott Harbor Beach with Demotech and to a full and varied agenda of relevant sessions attracting attendees from both the insurance and reinsurance space.

Here is a link to the event's registration: https://www.irua.org/events/registration-event/?event_id=6011&step=1

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. was the first firm to review independent, regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® to Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

About Intermediaries and Reinsurance Underwriters Association

The IRUA is a property and casualty industry trade association and not-for-profit corporation, organized for the purpose of providing high quality insurance and reinsurance education; an intern scholarship essay awards program; meaningful networking opportunities; and the dissemination of topical publications and information relevant to the reinsurance/insurance industry. Visit www.irua.org for additional information and/or contact IRUA Executive Director, Jerry Wallis, at jwallis@irua.org.

