Influential, Dynata & MediaHub NBA All-Star Campaign Wins Silver at 2021 David Ogilvy Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Influential, the world's largest influencer marketing company, in partnership with first-party data and insights platform company, Dynata, and global creative agency, MediaHub, who teamed up to facilitate The National Basketball Association's 2021 All-Star Game campaign was today awarded silver distinction in the Sports, Media & Entertainment category for the 2021 ARF David Ogilvy Awards, which honor research- and insights-driven advertising and pay tribute to the late David Ogilvy, who believed in the power of research behind effective campaigns.

The Sports, Media & Entertainment category honors outstanding campaigns related to sporting events, teams and merchandise, films, music, TV shows, news programs, theater, museums, network, cable, and streaming platform branding.

Influential, Dynata and MediaHub joined forces to spearhead the 2021 NBA All-Star Game campaign, driving increased awareness and viewership for this event in addition to the NBA's Slam Dunk & Three-Point Contests and Skills Competition. Unlike years past, all of these events took place on the same night and fans were not able to attend in person for the first time ever. By utilizing strong social media influencer relationships and short, snackable videos, this years' All-Star Game campaign garnered over 162K engagements and over 5.8MM video views across all media platforms.

"For this unprecedented NBA All-Star Weekend, where fans could not experience the game in person, we were excited to partner with such great companies like the NBA, Dynata, and MediaHub to help bring a unique experience to the fans, through the power of influencers and engaging content," said Ryan Detert, CEO and Founder of Influential. "We are proud to receive such a prestigious award like ARF David Ogilvy for a campaign we feel passionate about, and are looking forward to continuing our work with the NBA to effectively leverage camaraderie."

Said Steven Millman, Senior Vice President, Global Research for Dynata, "Measuring campaign effectiveness within the walled gardens of social media requires different approaches than traditional advertising campaign measurement. Dynata created a first-of-its-kind, live in-market social media advertising effectiveness measurement solution called Social Measure that enabled measurement of the NBA All-Star campaign on Facebook across all devices used to access the audience's Facebook account."

In the announcement revealing the 2021 ARF David Ogilvy Awards winners today, ARF President and CEO, Scott McDonald, PhD. said: "This year's ARF David Ogilvy Awards recipients put forth brilliant, well-executed, and innovative campaigns by harnessing the power of data and insights to effectively communicate critical brand messaging. I am thoroughly impressed to see these brands push the boundaries of what's possible in advertising and I can't wait to see what they do next."

About Influential

Influential is an AI-powered technology and is the largest influencer marketing company in the world, by revenue. Leveraging a network of over 3 Million social media influencers, Influential's platform powers seamless talent discovery, comprehensive brand safety, content creation, media, and measurement. Through strategic partnerships with first and third-party data providers, Influential enables exclusive targeting and measurement solutions, including both online and offline attribution, such as sales lift, TV tune-in lift, foot traffic, and eComm sales. Influential works with Fortune 500 brands, including McDonald's, NBA, General Mills, Ford, and every major studio. With offices in Los Angeles, NYC, and Las Vegas, Influential is a developer partner of IBM Watson, a strategic partner of WME and Oracle, and a Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partner. ( www.influential.co )

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation, and measurement. With a reach that encompasses over 62 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum – from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com

About The ARF

Founded more than 80 years ago, the ARF is dedicated to creating, curating, and sharing objective, industry-level advertising research to enable members to make a true impact on their advertising and build marketing leadership within their organizations. It has more than 400 members from leading brand advertisers, agencies, research firms and media-tech companies. For more information, visit www.thearf.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Influential