Senior Resource Group Acquires Naples-Area Community

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Resource Group, LLC (SRG), which develops, owns and operates luxury senior-living communities across seven states, in conjunction with its affiliated companies, announced it has acquired The Carlisle Naples, a luxury senior-living campus community in Naples, Florida. Managed by SRG since 2005, the 350-unit, highly- amenitized Carlisle Naples provides both independent and assisted-living services. As part of the transaction, SRG partnered with Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II, L.P. to purchase the unique and distinguished community and re-envision the future it holds.

"For more than 15 years, The Carlisle Naples has been one of the premier communities within our management portfolio, and we were excited at the opportunity to acquire the property," said Michael Grust, Senior Resource Group CEO and President. "This acquisition reinforces our ongoing commitment to delivering on a promise of operational excellence and enhanced resident experiences in an atmosphere that promotes wellbeing."

Located in Naples, Florida, The Carlisle offers one- and two-bedroom residences in an environment that reflects SRG's commitment to hospitality and exceptional care. The well-appointed development features an onsite restaurant, bar and lounge areas, a fitness center, theater, game room, library and business center, outdoor pool and spa, on-site salon and barber shop. Residents have the opportunity to engage with innovative health and wellbeing programs, along with onsite access to rehabilitative and preemptive wellness services as well as coordinated care options.

Residents at The Carlisle Naples further benefit from SRG's dedication to exceptionally high standards of excellence as demonstrated by its commitment to accreditation. All eligible SRG communities including The Carlisle Naples have earned the highest level of accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities' (CARF), an international, non-profit organization that accredits health and human service providers as part of its voluntary and rigorous process.

The Carlisle Naples is located at 6945 Carlisle Court, Naples, FL 34109. For more information, call 239.221.0017 or visit www.TheCarlisleNaples.com.

About Senior Resource Group

Senior Resource Group, LLC (SRG), develops, owns, and operates engaging and innovative, independent living, assisted living and Alzheimer's/dementia care communities throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Since 1988, our commitment, connection, and collaboration—something we call "The Power of We" has powered every aspect of what we do. Whether residents, team members or stakeholders, "We" is what makes everything possible and makes across the board excellence achievable.

SRG's corporate headquarters are located at 500 Stevens Avenue, Suite 100, Solana Beach, CA 92075. For more information, call 858-792-9300 or visit www.SRGseniorliving.com.

About Harbert Management Corporation

Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II, L.P. ("HSHF II") is an investment vehicle of Harbert Management Corporation ("HMC"), which closed in April 2020 with aggregate commitments of $510 million. HSHF II focuses on acquiring and developing high quality seniors housing properties in the United States through joint ventures with best-in-class operators. HMC is a privately owned alternative asset management firm formed in 1993 to sponsor alternative asset investment funds. HMC has approximately $7.8 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of August 31, 2021. HMC serves foundations and endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, seniors housing, U.S. growth capital, credit solutions, infrastructure and absolute return funds. For additional information about HMC, visit www.harbert.net.

