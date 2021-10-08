Accion Labs Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Accion Labs a 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

Accion Labs logo

Accion highlighted its product Maze, a decentralized application development framework that leverages blockchain and decentralized databases without worrying about the underlying technology. It is a ready-to-use architectural framework bundled with various distributed application technologies that make it simple to build secure, fault-tolerant distributed applications. Maze is currently being used for various client applications, as well as for Graminno, an Accion Labs Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative which uses technology and innovation to facilitate environmentally and economically sustainable rural development.

"We are thrilled to have been selected as a Stratus award winner for 2021," said CEO, Kinesh Doshi. "We have always been investing and excited about innovative projects that make a positive societal impact, so to be recognized for a product that drives this impact is just amazing."

"Accion Labs is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

"I am so proud of all of our employees, and especially our technology leaders and the innovation team," said Ashutosh Bijoor, CTO, "their drive to collaborate together and apply their knowledge of the leading and emerging technologies to solve complex problems facing our society is inspiring. We look to continue our impact through future innovations."

About Accion Labs

Founded in Pittsburgh, PA in 2011, Accion is a leader in helping technology companies and enterprises leverage the power of emerging technologies. Accion's expertise ranges across advanced UX, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big-data/analytics, migration to cloud/SaaS and re-engineering of legacy platforms, process automation, mobility, augmented reality and IOT. The company's clients include software product companies, e-SaaS firms, e-business organizations and enterprises undergoing a digital transformation across a range of industries such as healthcare, financial services, technology and fintech. Accion has more than 2,600 engineers across 14 offices within the U.S., Canada, the UK and Asia-Pacific.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

CONTACT: Rishab Nathan, rishab.nathan@accionlabs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accion Labs