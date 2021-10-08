BridgeMAXX Launches High Speed Internet Service In Baltimore City

BALTIMORE, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeMAXX, a leading provider of broadband wireless internet to small and medium-sized communities through new technology standards, today announced the expansion of its high speed internet coverage and services across most of Baltimore City.

This rapid growth in BridgeMAXX's coverage of the region is a result of investments that will more than double the capacity of its core backbone and enable service offerings to include speeds up to 500 Mbps. Bridgemaxx inked a deal with Cunningham Communications, a division of Sinclair Broadcast Group, to operate off the company's 1200-foot tower on TV Hill. BridgeMAXX's CBRS wireless spectrum equipment will be installed on the iconic tower and will have a powerful reach of 20 plus miles.

"Broadband internet is necessary for Americans to do their jobs, to participate equally in school learning, and to stay connected", says Jim Connor, CEO of BridgeMAXX "Our service closes the digital divide that exists in underserved urban and rural communities. We are committed to helping Baltimore City residents and business owners emerge stronger after the devastating effects brought on by the pandemic."

Fast, flexible, and affordable, BridgeMAXX's high-speed internet will be available at a flat rate starting at $49.45 per month – with unlimited data, no contracts, and the ability to upgrade to faster speed plans on the fly. With speeds available up to 100 Mbps for residential and 500 Mbps for business, BridgeMAXX looks, feels and performs just like fiber, but with better customer service and price.

Founded in late 2005, BridgeMAXX, a division of ALTIUS Broadband provides broadband wireless internet service to rural and underserved residential and business communities. The Company currently offers service in Baltimore and Harford counties, southern Delaware, the eastern shore of Maryland, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Florida. Visit www.bridgemaxx.com

