William Thomas Digital Recognized by AdWeek as One of the Fastest Growing Agencies, Globally

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Two weeks after being named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Report on Business magazine, William Thomas Digital is back in the news as the 46th fastest growing agency in the world.

This recognition comes from leading industry publisher AdWeek, who yesterday released its annual Top 75: Fastest Growing Agencies, calculated across three years of revenue for submitting agencies across the globe.

"We couldn't be more thrilled," exclaims Greg Elliott, Managing Director at William Thomas Digital. "Our success is a direct indication of our clients' success and of the trust they place in us everyday."

One of only three Canadian agencies recognized on the list, William Thomas Digital is a full-service, 1:1 customer experience and marketing technology consultancy that was purpose-built in 2017 to help brands realize the full promise of their investment in marketing technology.

"At the time, CRM was approaching its tipping point and brands of all scales were investing huge sums in technology that was painfully under-utilized," explains Emma Lyndon, Chief Operating Officer.

"We united the talent behind some of North America's most sophisticated marketing technology implementations to make sure brands were selecting and configuring the right technology stack for their needs, and that more importantly, each stack was pushed to the brink of its ability to create powerful, human experiences and meaningful customer relationships."

Looking Ahead to 2022

"As we move into Q4, we're continuing to build our best-in-class team, with senior-level hires that will help us unlock even more value for our clients," Elliott explains.

"With the sharp shift towards digital resulting from the pandemic, and the resulting explosion in customer expectations, evolving behaviours and new technologies, we're focused on making sure our clients are appropriately advancing their digital and CRM maturity, and that we're remaining an unwavering voice for the importance of exalting human-first principles and dynamics to succeed in this space – and to feel good at the end of the day."

About William Thomas Digital

William Thomas Digital is one of North America's leading Digital Messaging, CRM and personalized experiences agencies. We help organizations of all sizes develop powerful customer relationships, by delivering increasingly individualized 1:1 messages and experiences across channels including Email, Mobile Push, SMS, Social, Web, Marketing Automation and Chat. Some of Canada's most successful brands in the Loyalty, Retail, CPG, B2B, and financial services sectors work with William Thomas Digital's CRM subject matter experts to create lasting relationships, increase lifetime value, capture wallet share, build loyalty and elevate their brand above competitors. Some of those brands include: SCENE Loyalty, Loblaw, The Body Shop, Scotiabank, Rogers, Shopify and more. Learn more at: http://www.williamthomasdigital.com.

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

