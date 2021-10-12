Innovative Partnership with OSMS to improve Workers' Compensation Outcomes and lower healthcare costs

GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Health Solutions announced today that Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists (OSMS) will participate in their work comp cost containment solution – WC Bundled Payments (WCBP) – giving Green Bay and the greater area employers access to transparent, all-inclusive pricing for orthopedic care. OSMS has established bundled pricing for orthopedic surgeries and diagnostic services commonly required in treating injured workers such as arthroscopic rotator cuff repair and carpal tunnel release.

"We pride ourselves on being a value-based practice where patients can expect the highest quality and safety, without the price tag of big healthcare," said Sandy Fragale, OSMS CEO. "This is another example of bringing exceptional value to the communities we serve."

WCBP, a national solution, was created to address employers' concerns about the high cost of healthcare for injured workers. The exact same healthcare service can cost one to five times more when paid for an injured worker than for that person's group health benefits.

WCBP's platform delivers a side-by-side comparison of participating providers' bundles, or episodes of care with what is typically paid in the market today. Price transparency in combination with high quality providers that support bundled pricing methodology drives down the cost of care providing substantial savings to the workers' compensation marketplace.

"We are extremely pleased to have OSMS participate in this next generation healthcare model stemming from our years of experience in providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions to Wisconsin employers," stated Bill Felsing, President & CEO of Trilogy Health Solutions. "We consider this partnership with OSMS an important step towards advancing alternative payment models of care that reward value in care delivery."

Amid the rising costs of care, the healthcare industry is challenged to develop innovative ways to bring employers and providers together under a lean payment system dedicated to quality outcomes.

ABOUT WC BUNDLED PAYMENTS: WC Bundled Payments is an innovative marketplace of therapeutic, diagnostic and outpatient surgery providers that compete for workers' compensation services based on bundled and flat rate reimbursement.

ABOUT TRILOGY HEALTH SOLUTIONS: Trilogy Health Solutions, Inc. operates as an independent and comprehensive preferred provider organization (PPO) in Wisconsin, contracted with most of the major hospital systems and medical groups in Wisconsin.

ABOUT ORTHOPEDIC & SPORTS MEDICINE SPECIALISTS

Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists (OSMS) is a physician-owned orthopedic, sports medicine and rheumatologic practice with clinics in Green Bay, Neenah, and Marinette, and offices throughout northeast Wisconsin. Services at OSMS include hip, knee, and shoulder care; hand and wrist care; foot and ankle care; sports medicine; work-related injuries; fracture care; and rheumatologic care. OSMS also offers MRI, lab services, infusion therapy, and outpatient orthopedic surgery on-site. Please visit www.osmsgb.com for more information.

