Majestic Las Vegas to Feature All-Encompassing Wellness Center Designed by Steelman Partners

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steelman Partners, the industry-leading global architectural firm, has partnered with legendary Las Vegas developer Lorenzo Doumani on the revolutionary Majestic Las Vegas , the first of its kind non-gaming, non-smoking, ultra-luxury resort.

The exterior of the Spa Majestic, designed by Steelman Partners, has a distinct curvilinear shape inspired by the historic La Concha Motel, which was opened by Lorenzo Doumani’s grandfather, M.K. Doumani.

One of the standout amenities of this property is the 70,000 square foot wellness center, Spa Majestic. Developed for busy business executive, this ultra-luxury facility will feature state of the art amenities, including unparalleled whole-body scans, thermography technology, and some of the most advanced diagnostic and screening exams available. Members will benefit from specialized analysis and risk assessment, paired with comprehensive nutrition, fitness, and treatment plans.

In addition, guests can relax and be pampered with the finest beauty and spa treatments and enjoy access to the resort's exceptional fitness center, including a world-class gym, yoga and meditation facilities, and spin studio.

Steelman Partners, best known for designing high-end casino resorts such as Circa and Resorts World Las Vegas, displays the versatility of their design capabilities with Majestic Las Vegas. The concept for Spa Majestic was inspired by shapes and textures found in nature: natural wood, an impressive indoor waterfall, and floor-to-ceiling greenery make this space a calming retreat for guests. The exterior of the spa has a distinct curvilinear shape inspired by the historic La Concha Motel, which was opened by Doumani's grandfather, M.K. Doumani. This sweeping form offers a nod to the city's history, while welcoming in the future of Las Vegas.

The $850 million, 620' tall contemporary architectural masterpiece is scheduled to commence construction early 2022 and will be completed in 2024 - changing Las Vegas forever.

