Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Honored By Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards

Nineteen Properties from the Ultra-Luxury Hospitality Brand Earn Prime Recognition on the Annual List of the World's Best Travel Experiences

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® is pleased to share that nineteen of the brand's properties have been recognized by Condé Nast Traveler's 34th annual Readers' Choice Awards with top honors in their respective categories. The 2021 results reinforce Rosewood's strong presence on the competitive awards list, with three properties receiving first place honors and five additional properties placing in the top five on their regional lists.

Rosewood Luang Prabang

As part of this year's results Rosewood's properties performed exceptionally well on both the global and regional lists in 2021, with highlights including:

In only its second year of eligibility since opening in January 2020 , Rosewood Little Dix Bay received the number one distinction in the "Top Resorts in the Caribbean " category and number 14 on the "50 Best Resorts in the World" list.

Rosewood Sand Hill earned the number one spot in the "Top Northern California Hotels" category, with 2021 serving as the property's fifth consecutive year on the list.

Rosewood took the top two spots in the "Top Asia Hotels" category, with Rosewood Luang Prabang ranking first and Rosewood Phnom Penh ranking second, with Rosewood Luang Prabang also placing at number 44 on the "50 Best Hotels in the World" list.

Its third consecutive appearance on the list since opening, Rosewood Baha Mar received second place in the "Top Atlantic Islands Resorts" category.

Furthering the brand's impressive rankings on the regional lists, 2021 marks the tenth consecutive year that Rosewood Mayakoba, Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, Rosewood San Miguel de Allende and Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort have been recognized within their respective categories. This year also marks the seventh consecutive year in the awards program for The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel and Rosewood London and the sixth consecutive year for Rosewood Beijing and Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the well-traveled and sophisticated readers of Condé Nast Traveler," said Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts and co-chief development officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "Rosewood's continued achievements on this esteemed list are a direct reflection of our hard-working team members around the world. It is their calling to support and inspire our devoted guests, and we are immensely grateful for the entire Rosewood community, which in turn inspires us! We look forward to furthering our reputation for exceptional service and experiences in the year ahead and beyond."

The complete list of awarded Rosewood properties on this year's Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards include: The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (New York, NY); Rosewood Sand Hill (Menlo Park, CA); Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi (Santa Fe, NM); Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek (Dallas, TX); Rosewood Hotel Georgia (Vancouver, Canada); Rosewood Mayakoba (Riviera Maya, Mexico); Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort (Los Cabos, Mexico); Rosewood San Miguel de Allende (San Miguel de Allende, Mexico); Rosewood Baha Mar (Nassau, The Bahamas); Rosewood Bermuda (Bermuda); Rosewood Little Dix Bay (Virgin Gorda, BVIs); Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco (Tuscany, Italy); Rosewood London (London, UK); Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel (Paris, France); Rosewood Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi, UAE);.

Rosewood Beijing (Beijing, China); Rosewood Phnom Penh (Phnom Penh, Cambodia); Rosewood Phuket (Phuket, Thailand) and Rosewood Luang Prabang (Luang Prabang, Laos). More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can't wait to return to next. The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 26 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 15 countries, with 26 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.

Rosewood Little Dix Bay

Rosewood Sand Hill

(PRNewsfoto/Rosewood Hotels & Resorts)

