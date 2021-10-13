AltsAxis Announces Inaugural California Event Connecting Alternative Asset Managers & Allocators Oct 19-21, 2022

Event Will 'Bring to Life' the Data-Driven Alts Insights Provided by the Mobile-First Platform, While Again Bringing the Alts Community Back Together In Person at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AltsAxis, LLC announced its CaliAXIS conference is scheduled for October 19-21, 2022 and will be held at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, Calif.

CaliAXIS is part of the company's LiveAXIS offering. This series of in-person events brings key players in the alternative investment universe together at world-class destinations for building strong professional relationships and getting business done. Each gathering will complement the soon-to-be launched AXIS mobile-first platform, "bringing it to life" for attendees with the irreplaceable human element of networking that can often serve as the make-or-break factor in the necessary due diligence and sourcing processes of alts investing.

"This LiveAXIS gathering of the greatest minds in the alts space will continue our agenda of exclusively focusing on and optimizing the allocator/alternative asset manager experience," said Mark Salameh, Founder and CEO of AltsAxis, LLC. "Many members of the alts community have told us they want more opportunities to come back together and resume in-person meetings. CaliAXIS can help keep the momentum and excitement building."

CaliAXIS will offer attendees two days of one-on-one meetings and networking opportunities. The same robust data that powers AltsAxis's revolutionary, mobile-first platform will also optimize delegate discovery and meeting scheduling, allowing for more targeted and concise 30-minute in-person meetings, making the conference experience more productive.

"CaliAXIS and the other LiveAXIS events to come will be an extension of our mobile-first platform," said Jason Cholewa, Chief Revenue Officer of AltsAxis, LLC. "Offering exclusive and unconflicted, real-time data on a range of alternative asset managers and strategies, our platform was built to revolve around the user, and not the other way around. Our events will offer the same personalized experience for attendees, enabling them to focus on what matters most in their due diligence processes, and get business done in the most efficient way."

About AltsAxis

AltsAxis has centralized the vast alternative investment universe on one secure, proprietary mobile ecosystem. Pensions, endowments, foundations, family offices, and other institutional investors can access robust, dynamic, and unbiased data on a broad spectrum of alternative asset managers, as well as cutting-edge data modeling and visualization features, to make informed decisions on alternative investments. The AXIS platform meets all sourcing needs for allocators, and enables them to securely facilitate virtual and in-person introductions to the alternative asset managers they follow and track. By allowing allocators and managers to continuously communicate and share information, the AltsAxis social network strengthens engagement within, and adds much-needed transparency to, the historically fragmented alternative investment universe.

To learn more about the secure, mobile-first, and unbiased AltsAxis ecosystem centering alternative investments around you, please visit www.altsaxis.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

