The Blake Johnson Alliance Donates $150K to the Morgan Library in New York City The Alliance makes regular philanthropic contributions that focus on the advancement of education, arts, sciences, and social well-being

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philanthropic organization, The Blake Johnson Alliance, announced today a six-figure charitable contribution to the Morgan Library in New York City. This donation exemplifies the Alliance's dedication to the advancement of education, arts, science, and social well-being. As a museum and research institution, the Morgan Library represents the intersection of both education and art. The Alliance hopes to draw more attention to the important work this institution does to preserve and encourage both history and fine art.

Blake Johnson Alliance (PRNewsfoto/Blake Johnson Alliance)

The Blake Johnson Alliance was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur, Blake B. Johnson, of Los Angeles. The goal was to set up a regular cadence of giving in order to diversity financial support and create impactful opportunities within a few key industries. Johnson has long been a fan of fine arts, joining the acquisition and collection committee of the MOCA in Los Angeles in 2018. This donation to the Morgan Library serves to expand the Alliance's support of the arts to a national stage.

"Discovering the Morgan Library was truly thrilling," said Blake B. Johnson, the founder of the Blake Johnson Alliance. "It is a stunning historic landmark that is bringing art appreciation and history research into the 21st century. I look forward to a lasting relationship with the Morgan Library and the outstanding art it supports."

To learn more about the Blake Johnson Alliance and to review philanthropic endeavours the Alliance has undertaken in the past, visit https://www.theblakejohnsonalliance.com/

About The Blake Johnson Alliance

The Blake Johnson Alliance was founded to change the way philanthropic institutions issue financial support to innovative companies and individuals. The Alliance's mission is to support organizations in the advancement of education, arts, sciences, and social well-being via regularly issued grants. To learn more about The Blake Johnson Alliance, visit https://www.theblakejohnsonalliance.com/ .

