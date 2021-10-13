GoodLeap closes $800 million investment round led by MSD Partners along with BDT Capital Partners and Davidson Kempner

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, America's number one digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, today announced an investment round of more than $800 million, placing its valuation at $12 billion. The round was led by MSD Partners, with funds managed by BDT Capital Partners, LLC, Davidson Kempner and additional investors, including current shareholders. The secondary transaction brings a new set of investors who can help GoodLeap continue its focus on operational excellence, technology innovation and expansion from residential solar and battery storage into the broader market for sustainable home improvement and other carbon-reducing products, and eventually commercial offerings and electric vehicles. BDT & Company served as placement agent in this transaction.

Hayes Barnard, GoodLeap Founder, Chairman and CEO.

"Our technology is fundamentally reshaping how the sustainable improvement industry can operate," CEO Hayes Barnard.

"GoodLeap has an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate the adoption of sustainability products while creating mission-driven jobs," said Hayes Barnard, Founder, Chairman and CEO of GoodLeap. "Our technology is fundamentally reshaping how the sustainable improvement industry can operate by removing friction between consumers, installers, manufactures, and financial institutions. We're honored to partner with world class investors who share our mission to connect a world in which everyone can live more sustainably."

Sustainable home upgrades represent an estimated $430 billion annual market opportunity in the United States alone. GoodLeap's proprietary marketplace equips businesses with the fast and frictionless digital tools they need to finance sustainable home products at scale, including the ability to seamlessly bundle multiple products into a single loan. The technology removes cost barriers for homeowners by providing flexible payment options and creates an efficient channel for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing environmental, social and governance (ESG) assets.

"The need for technology platforms that help drive the adoption of carbon-reducing products is key to helping solve one of the world's biggest problems, climate change," said Gregg Lemkau, CEO of MSD Partners. "GoodLeap has proven itself as a leader in this space and their talented management team has demonstrated strong growth in this key market. This investment is consistent with MSD's strategy of backing world-class founders of market-leading businesses, and we look forward to supporting Hayes and the team as they continue to innovate and scale the most relevant platform for the adoption of sustainable products."

"We are excited to partner with GoodLeap and its talented management team led by visionary founder Hayes Barnard and are thrilled to support this world positive platform that helps people live more sustainably," said Byron Trott, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BDT Capital Partners. "BDT's commitment to a long-term partnership with GoodLeap is consistent with our merchant banking model of providing patient capital to founder and family-led businesses. We are also pleased to have brought on value-add and ESG-focused investors across our global network to invest alongside us in support of GoodLeap's mission and continued growth."

Since 2018, as GoodLeap accelerated its operations in sustainable home improvements, the company has enabled the deployment of more than $9 billion in capital to empower homeowners to upgrade their homes with modern, carbon-reducing solutions. The platform is actively used by more than 17,000 sales professionals, helping to support more than 40,000 clean energy jobs across the United States.

About GoodLeap

GoodLeap is the nation's number one point-of-sale platform for sustainable home solutions, delivering a digital-first experience that is simple, fast, and frictionless. GoodLeap's proprietary technology platform is actively used by more than 17,000 sales professionals, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets. GoodLeap has deployed over $9 billion in capital for sustainable home improvement products since 2018, empowering countless consumers to live a more sustainable lifestyle. GoodLeap is a proud partner of GivePower , a 501(c)(3) corporation, whose mission is to build and deploy solar-powered clean water and energy systems to communities in need around the world. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow and connect with us at goodleap.com

Contact: Jesse Comart, 617-285-0701, jcomart@goodleap.com

About MSD Partners

MSD Partners, L.P. is an SEC-registered investment adviser that utilizes a multi-disciplinary strategy focused on maximizing long-term capital appreciation by making investments across the globe in its core areas of expertise – Credit, Real Estate, Private Capital and Growth. MSD Partners was formed in 2009 by the partners of MSD Capital, L.P., which is the family investment office for Michael Dell, the Founder & CEO of Dell Technologies. MSD Capital was originally established in 1998. Michael Dell and his family are substantial clients of MSD Partners. MSD Partners operates from offices in New York, Santa Monica and West Palm Beach. Additional information regarding MSD Partners may be found at msdpartners.com.

Contact: Todd Fogarty, 917-992-1170, todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com

About BDT Capital Partners

BDT Capital Partners provides family- and founder-led businesses with long-term, differentiated capital. The firm has raised nearly $19 billion across its investment funds and its global investor base has invested an additional $10 billion of debt and equity in the funds' portfolio companies. The firm's affiliate, BDT & Company, is a merchant bank that works with family- and founder-led businesses to pursue their strategic and financial objectives. BDT & Company provides solutions-based advice and access to a world-class network of business owners and leaders.

Contact: Sara Evans, 212-508-8661, sevans@bdtcap.com

GoodLeap’s digital marketplace equips businesses with fast and frictionless tools to finance sustainable home products at scale.

GoodLeap is focused on technology innovation and expanding further into the $430 billion annual market for sustainable home upgrades.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoodLeap