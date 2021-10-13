Major General Jeff Sengelman (rtd) Joins Fusion Sport Board of Directors

BRISBANE, Australia and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Sport is honored to welcome Major General (rtd) Jeff Sengelman to the company's Board of Directors. Sengelman began serving as Chairman Elect on August 10, 2021 and has already had an immediate impact on the company's growth and direction.

Fusion Sport's human performance data and analytics platform, Smartabase, is trusted by more than 290 high performance organizations in over 20 countries. The addition of Sengelman to the board represents the company's commitment to serving military and government organizations looking to improve capabilities by optimizing human performance.

Sengelman's notable military career in the Australian Defence Force (ADF) includes his last posting as Special Operations Commander Australia (SOCAUST), where he was responsible for the training, capability development, and operations of Australia's special forces. Having previously headed all Modernization and Future Capability efforts and launching the Human Performance Program in the Australian Army, Sengelman is making a unique contribution to the Fusion Sport board.

"My background has always focused on working with people, helping them be their best, and achieve the extraordinary," said Sengelman. "In my first conversation with Fusion Sport's founder and CEO, I learned the company is all about how technology and people come together to realize full human potential. Immediately, my moderate expectations of our meeting transitioned into enthusiasm as we explored what we could achieve together," recalls Sengelman.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Major General Sengelman to our board," said Markus Deutsch, CEO and Founder of Fusion Sport. "He brings a vision for how our work in the military space can help us achieve our goal of impacting the lives of 10 million humans by 2028. He's ready to roll-up his sleeves and be a part of the team to help us do that."

When asked about the impact Sengelman's involvement will have, Deutsch said, "On a practical level, and most immediately, he provides insight to the inner workings of the military and how to best support their needs. But more importantly, Jeff's a transformational leader of integrity and moral courage. We have some audacious goals for growth that go well beyond the Defense sector. I expect him to challenge us in all the right ways, guide us through the 'hard yards', and help us deliver on the promise of human performance optimization."

Military organizations in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia have already partnered with Fusion Sport to support various human performance initiatives. For existing and prospective clients, Sengelman's addition to the board couldn't come at a better time. As the military expands its efforts to implement a holistic approach to health and fitness, Sengelman's track record and knack for spurring bold change on a massive scale will prove invaluable.

Sengelman joins an experienced and accomplished Board of Directors at Fusion Sport, including Adrian DiMarco, Founder and Executive Chairman of Technology One, Australia's most successful Enterprise Software company, Howard Liebman, Co-Founder and Principal at Equity Venture Partners, Ces Luscombe, Former RAAF engineer and early investor in Fusion and Ross McKinnon, serial entrepreneur, and former CIO of Michael Hill Jewelers.

This distinguished board has helped Fusion Sport realize 60% average revenue growth year-over-year. All signs point to this trend continuing through 2022 with notable wins in the pro sports and military markets including the Jacksonville Jaguars, LA Kings, Swedish Olympic Committee, AS Monaco, Australian Special Forces, SOCOM and USAF Air Combat Command. To support their global growth, Fusion Sport aims to attract top-talent and increase staff by 35% across their Brisbane, Colorado, London, and Amsterdam locations.

Headquartered in Brisbane Australia, and with a US office in Colorado, Fusion Sport is a global leader in the human performance sector. Established in 2003 by co-founders Dr. Markus Deutsch and Dr. Douglas Moore, their human performance data and analytics platform, Smartabase, is trusted by national sporting federations, Olympic committees, many of the world's highest profile sporting teams, research and operational wings of military organizations and performing arts. For more information, please visit fusionsport.com .

