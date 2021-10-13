New plumbing, water shut-off devices reduce home insurance rates

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Californians have seen their share of home insurance rate increases, but Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, says that upgrading plumbing systems and adding water shut-off devices can save homeowners hundreds on their rates.

Rooter Hero offers home improvement tips to California homeowners who want more manageable insurance premiums.

According to ValuePenguin.com, 31 states have seen home insurance rates outpace the cumulative rate of inflation over the past five years, and the states with the greatest increase in rates for 2020 include California, Nebraska and Illinois.

But John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero, says homeowners can make some routine improvements that could save them some money and increase the return on investment if the home is put on the market.

"Many older homes typically have steel water pipes that can rust and cause major flooding," he said. "Some insurance companies won't even insure your home if you have galvanized steel pipes. Others charge more if you do. The most important takeaway is that many insurers provide discounts on your premiums just for updating your plumbing."

Akhoian said another money-saving measure is to add automatic water shut-off devices to your home's water supply. These devices monitor water flows in the pipes or detect water in areas where it shouldn't be. When the flow is irregular or moisture is detected, the valve shuts off the water supply to the home preventing further damage.

"Some insurance companies will offer 3% or more in discounts if you have these devices," he said. "In addition to saving on your home insurance, some California water districts are also offering rebates if you install an automatic water shut-off device in your home."

Akhoian said homeowners can also install sprinkler systems and smoke detectors into their homes, update their electrical wiring, replace the roof and add monitored burglar and fire alarms to save even more money on their homeowner's insurance.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 90 years of plumbing experience, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Now operating in nine service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

