Already used by major global insurers and healthcare brands including AIA, QBE, Roche, and AstraZeneca, as well as Australia's national healthcare system, Perx solves digital healthcare's #1 health challenge - daily engagement of patients in digital care

Perx Health Secures Funding To Bring Daily Engagement In Digital Care To The U.S. Already used by major global insurers and healthcare brands including AIA, QBE, Roche, and AstraZeneca, as well as Australia's national healthcare system, Perx solves digital healthcare's #1 health challenge - daily engagement of patients in digital care

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newswise -- Perx Health , a digital health startup, today announced its expansion into the U.S. and a $3 million AUD ($2.2M USD) seed funding round led by AirTree Ventures. The Perx behavior change platform was launched in 2017 and supports people with chronic health conditions like diabetes and complex behavioral health conditions, with a proven engagement approach that helps them adhere to daily treatment plans.

Perx is already used by major global healthcare brands such as AIA, QBE, Roche and AstraZeneca, and Australia's national healthcare system. Perx's approach improves condition management behavior as evidenced by a gold-standard randomized clinical trial. The trial showed complex chronic patients using Perx were twice as likely to adhere to treatment plans over 12 months and improve their diabetes and cardiovascular control.

"Lack of patient engagement is the number one challenge for health plans in delivering digital care programs," says Scott Taylor, CEO, and co-founder of Perx Health. "Our team recognizes that there's no silver bullet for behavior change and that people are motivated differently. So rather than applying a one-size-fits-all theoretical approach, we use algorithms and empirical data to unlock behavior change for all individuals. This precision behavior change approach can engage patients 4-5 times daily and consistently for over six months. Our mission is to impact those vulnerable populations who have been left behind by the first wave of digital health programs."

Perx was founded in Australia in 2017. Coupled with the market expansion and capital raise, Taylor has relocated to lead Perx's new U.S. team, which includes Sales and Marketing professionals from leading U.S. digital health companies like Omada, Physera, Propeller, Diagnostic Robotics, and Crossover Health. The company is also introducing its advisory board that includes senior executives Fawad Butt, former Chief Data Officer of UnitedHealthcare, and Dr. Mike Cantor, former Chief Medical Officer of Bright Health. The U.S. headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois.

According to the CDC, over 150 million Americans live with a chronic condition. Over half of them are managing more than one chronic condition. The Perx Health platform uses a proprietary precision behavioral science approach to drive long-term, sustained changes in behavior that improve outcomes for members. Perx has an average daily engagement of 4.4 sessions and an average treatment plan adherence of over 95%.

Perx offers a single solution that works across any condition (or multiple conditions) managed by patients, including diabetes, cardiovascular, behavioral and mental health, respiratory, and musculoskeletal conditions, as well as less prevalent conditions like Hepatitis C and HIV. Perx has also been validated for patients with complex social determinants of health, such as vulnerable public hospital patients with multiple chronic conditions and a government-sponsored program for higher-risk Indigenous Australians living with COVID-19.

"The Perx team has solved the hardest problem in digital health, maintaining the attention of the most complex and most vulnerable patients," said Jackie Vullinghs, Partner at AirTree Ventures. "The opportunities are now endless for how they could use that attention to help payers and providers transition care from reactive and sporadic to preventative and continuous."

Perx Health partners with health plans, healthcare systems, and employers to build high-engagement programs that deliver meaningful, sustainable behavior change for chronic conditions. To learn more, reach out at perxhealth.com.

About Perx Health

Perx Health uses its proprietary precision behavior change approach to motivate anyone living with chronic conditions to adhere to their treatment plans. Perx was founded in Australia in 2017 and has already helped tens of thousands of patients increase their engagement, improve their adherence and see better health outcomes. Perx launched in the U.S. in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Provided by Newswise, online resource for knowledge-based news at www.newswise.com

View original content:

SOURCE Perx Health