RDM Capital Funding Announces Company Rebrand as FinTap

CLIFTON, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RDM Capital Funding LLC, a technology enabled specialty finance company, announced that they are formally rebranding as FinTap. The rebrand is part of RDM's growth strategy and comes after the company closed its up to $50 million credit facility with Arena Investors, marking a sizeable increase from their first facility of $7.5 million in 2018. As part of the rebrand, RDM will continue to enhance its internal IT to better serve its clients and enlarge the scope of small businesses it provides working capital to.

Since its founding in 2015, RDM Capital Funding has provided over $55 million to 1,000+ small businesses in over a hundred industries across the United States. Over the past several years RDM has grown significantly through recruiting top talent, securing two credit facilities, and expanding its book of business through scaling the company's funding volume. Additionally, RDM has invested heavily in building its executive team as well as optimizing its underwriting processes, operations, lending capacity, and overall customer experience. With these and other developments, the company required a brand that better reflects the evolution of RDM and its commitment to continually improve the financial services offered to the market.

CEO and founder Reuven Mirlis commented "The rebrand along with our new technology stack will better allow us to project outwardly what already is our culture internally. We have a culture of constant iteration and optimization and having our brand better align with that is important. Our recently closed credit facility of up to $50 million along with the two aforementioned changes will set us on a strong path of growth over the next few years and into the future. As part of our evolution, we will be looking to roll out a complimentary product offering in Q2 of 2022."

Together with the name change there is a new company logo and website (fintap.com). RDM's rebrand as FinTap marks the first public step of the company's next growth phase. RDM has already rolled out its new tech internally; the strategy going forward is to integrate tech improvements, roll out new products for its partners, and diversify into other service offerings outside of its receivables financing product. Additionally, RDM is working on expanding its customer base and enhancing its product offerings. Under FinTap the company has doubled down on its commitment to meet the continuously evolving needs of under banked businesses in an efficient and timely manner.

Mirlis also highlighted that, "As the world continues to accelerate its move from analog to digital, continuing to build and add more functionality becomes more important for our current and future growth. One example is that the newly built platform allows our larger partners to a send us deals through an API integration. This creates a smoother experience for all parties."

About FinTap:

Founded in 2015, FinTap is a technology enabled specialty finance company, which provides working capital to small businesses. The company provides small businesses easy-to-access capital, through a quick, efficient, and transparent process. FinTap is headquartered in Clifton, NJ and employs 15 personnel. See www.fintap.com for more information.

