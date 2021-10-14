Kyndryl Announces Virtual Investor Day on October 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl, the independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM's (NYSE: IBM) Managed Infrastructure Services business, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, starting at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.



Kyndryl Logo

The Investor Day agenda will include management's discussion of Kyndryl's core practices and operations, addressable market, financial performance, strategy and growth prospects, as well as a Q&A session with key executives. Program highlights include presentations by the following senior leadership:

Martin Schroeter , Chief Executive Officer

Elly Keinan , Group President

David Wyshner , Chief Financial Officer

Investor Day Webcast Details and Availability of Presentation Materials:

Interested parties can access Kyndryl's Investor Day webcast on the day of the event through the investor relations area of Kyndryl's corporate website at http://investors.kyndryl.com, where related materials will be posted prior to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the event for 90 days at http://investors.kyndryl.com.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl designs, runs and manages modern, efficient and reliable technology environments for the world's most important businesses and organizations, with the industry's most experienced services experts. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Media Contact

Ed Barbini

Edward.Barbini@kyndryl.com

Investor Contact

Eleanor Hartman

Eleanor.Hartman@kyndryl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kyndryl